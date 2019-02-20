Planning green light for £4m Lisburn hotel

Up to 75 jobs are set to be created in Lisburn after a hotel planned for the city centre has received planning permission.

The £4 million Haslem is the latest development from the Beannchor Group and will be located in Lisburn Square.

Work will begin in March, and it is anticipated the new hotel will open in the autumn .

The 52 bedroom scheme will also include a residents’ gym, conference room and an underground car park.

The property, which is aiming for 4-star status, is an entirely new concept for Beannchor, which owns and operates some of Northern Ireland’s leading hotels and hospitality venues, including Belfast’s 5-star Merchant Hotel, Bullitt Hotel and eight Little Wing Pizzerias.

“Our vision for The Haslem is to create a stylish, urban space that will enhance the hospitality offering of Lisburn city centre,” said Beannchor founder and MD Bill Wolsey.

“The success of our Little Wing Pizzeria in Lisburn Square showed that there is a clear demand for high quality hospitality venues in the city and gave us confidence in this investment.

“We are passionate about the creation of new and exciting concepts that meet and exceed the needs of the modern hotel guest. We hope that this new hotel, which will have its own distinct personality, look and feel, will be a fresh, vibrant new space that the people of Lisburn can take great pride in.

“We are also proud to provide a significant economic boost to the city, with the creation of 75 full and part time roles; and we believe this could be the catalyst to entice other businesses to invest in the area.”

The Beannchor Group is also planning to develop a Bullitt hotel in Dublin.