Plans approved for 400 homes in Antrim

Almost 400 new homes planned for Antrim have been given the green light after council planners approved the £60 million scheme.

Antrim Construction Company (ACC) is the firm behind the development of 393 homes whose Belmost Hall application was approved at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council on Monday night.

The proposals will provide a mix of detached and semi-detached dwellings along with apartments, set among retained tress and planting, play areas, a civic hub, retail space and crèche close to the Six Mile Water River at the Belmont Road.

The decision to approve comes after extensive dialogue between ACC, the council and other local interest groups and residents.

Responding to the decision to grant planning permission, a spokesperson for Antrim Construction Company said:

“We look forward to delivering a high quality residential development that is sensitively designed and will provide generous living accommodation for Antrim families,” said a spokesman for the firm.

“The £60 million development will create 50 sustainable construction jobs throughout the anticipated 10 year construction programme and will contribute towards the Council’s growth ambitions.

“We have worked closely with the Council and statutory consultees to bring forward this site which has been awaiting development since being zoned for housing a number of years ago.

“We have undertaken extensive environmental assessments and engaged with local interest groups, residents and elected representatives to resolve concerns regarding the site’s impact on the near-by river.”

ACC plans to begin construction this spring and the site will be managed by Paul O’Neill, an NHBC Regional Award winner.

The locally owned construction company has successfully delivered other residential developments in the Antrim area including Castlebrook in Ballynure and Carnbeg in Antrim.