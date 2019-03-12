Plans for Belfast’s first aparthotel announced at MIPIM

Oakland Holdings has confirmed that a full planning application has now been submitted for Belfast’s first ever city centre apart-hotel, proposed for the junction of Queen Street and College Street.

Speaking from MIPIM, the world’s largest property conference in Cannes, France, Oakland Holdings director Gareth Graham set out details of the multi-million-pound development. It’s proposed that the apart-Hotel would replace an existing 1980s three storey block and open for business next year.

The plans provide for the demolition of the existing structure and erection of a 14-storey apart-hotel made up of 189 apartments, a bar and restaurant, gymnasium, meeting rooms and event space. Oakland is also currently completing the 230,000 sq ft Merchant Square city centre office and retail development.

“Following a pre-application consultation which was very positively received, we have now submitted a planning application for an Apart-Hotel which provides a combination of the best parts of a hotel with the advantages of a luxury apartment,” said Mr Graham.

“We’ve thoroughly researched the apart-Hotel concept and provision in other major cities and believe that the business community in particular will welcome this development.

“Our proposed Aparthotel is an ideal project for this site, complementing and enhancing the Queen Street area and providing appropriate leisure space, business space and bed space for the growing business and tourism sectors.

Increasingly, businesses are choosing to locate in Belfast city centre and we are facilitating that increased investment.

“This is the message we have brought to MIPIM this week as we continue to seek investment opportunities at home and elsewhere.”