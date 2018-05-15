Portview named contractor of the year at global awards

High-end fit-out specialist, Portview, has been recognised as one of the top contractor’s in the world by winning Contractor of the Year at the annual Global RLI Awards.

Held at the Natural History Museum in London, Portview won the award for its expertise, exceptional projects and high levels of repeat business from the world’s leading brands.

Close to 75%of the company’s revenues now come from repeat business.

The firm was also highly commended for the fit-out of Harvey Nichols’ flagship store in Knightsbridge for the Interior Excellence category.

“We’re immensely proud of how far we have come over the last 43 years,” said MD Simon Campbell.

“From being a local construction company in Belfast that worked mainly with high-street retailers to working across the UK and Ireland fitting-out incredible spaces for world leading brands across multiple sectors.”