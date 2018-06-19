Poundworld axes 100 jobs as search for buyer continues

Poundworld has axed around 100 jobs from its head office as administrators struggle to find a buyer for the business.

The budget retailer, owned by private equity firm TPG Capital, collapsed last week, putting a total of 5,100 jobs at risk.

Poundworld’s administrator Deloitte said it had now been forced to make 98 administration staff redundant at the company’s head office in Normanton, Yorkshire, sources told the Press Association.

Deloitte asked for bids for Poundworld to be submitted by last Friday, but it is thought a buyer for the whole business may not materialise.

It is understood that any interested parties could pick up just sections of its store estate.

Poundworld was considering a sweeping store closure programme even ahead of its collapse.

The budget retail chain has 335 stores, which are still operational and continue to receive stock from the business’ distribution centre.

Announcing Poundworld’s administration last week, Deloitte said the firm had been hit by falling footfall, rising costs and weak consumer confidence.

However, Christopher Edwards who sold the business to TPG Capital in 2015 for £150m said the current management team was largely to blame.

He also confirmed that he had been in talks about buying the business back but no further information has emerged. come to light on that.

But he said no deal had been finalised and the discounter would only survive another two weeks without a buyer, putting some 5,100 jobs at risk.

In the meantime, Poundland has offered “guaranteed job interviews” to Poundworld employees who face an uncertain future.