Premier Inn poised for £1m extension in Carrickfergus

A £1m expansion plan has been unveiled for the Premier Inn Hotel in Carrickfergus.

A planning application has been lodged with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for a 21-bedroom extension.

Whitbread, the Premier Inn’s parent company, says that the development will increase the Rodger Quay hotel’s accommodation to 85.

David Christmas, project and programme Manager at Premier Inn, said: “We have recently submitted a planning application to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to expand the Carrickfergus Premier Inn at Rodgers Quay by 21 bedrooms. If approved, this would increase the total number of bedrooms to 85.

“Our plans to extend the hotel reflect strong demand for Premier Inn bedrooms from our guests looking to stay in Carrickfergus throughout the year.

“If approved by the council, Whitbread, Premier Inn’s parent company, will invest more than £1 million in the extension. Up to three new jobs will be created and recruitment will be focused within Carrickfergus and the surrounding area.

“We are excited about this application and hope the council supports our ambitions for the site and the opportunities it will bring to the town.”

The Carrickfergus Premier Inn is one of seven in Northern Ireland - three in Belfast and one each in Lisburn, Coleraine and Londonderry.

An eighth is due to be built at Antrim Road, Crumlin, near Belfast International Airport.