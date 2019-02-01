Primark confirms date for opening of new store in Belfast city centre

A new Primark store will open in Belfast city centre in April, the company has announced.

The retailer’s new outlet will be at Fountain House, the site of the former New Look store, at Donegall Place.

Work continuing on the burnt out remains of Bank Buildings. Pic by Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

The announcement comes just weeks after Primark reopened at Castle Street, in the new Commonwealth House extension at the rear of its burnt out Bank Buildings store.

Confirming the date for the opening of the new Donegall Place outlet, a Primark spokesperson said: “We are delighted to announce that our second store in Belfast City Centre, on Donegall Place, will open for business on Tuesday, 16 April 2019.

“Donegall Place opens in addition to our store on Castle Street, which started trading in December following the fire at Bank Buildings in August, 2018.

“Primark would once again like to thank the whole community in Belfast for their support over recent months. We will announce more details about the Donegall Place opening in the coming weeks.”

Shoppers queuing to get into Primark's new store at Commonwealth House when it opened in December. Pic by Pacemaker

Primark’s Castle Junction store was completely gutted when fire broke out at the historic Bank Buildings in August last year.

A safety cordon has been in place around the property since, amid fears the damaged shell of the building could collapse.

• Read related story - Primark fire: Council to invest £1.7m in bid to drive footfall in city centre