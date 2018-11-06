Primark confirms date for reopening of Belfast store

Primark has confirmed that it will reopen in Belfast city centre on December 8.

The retailer is currently making plans for the opening of its new outlet at Commonwealth House in Castle Street – the multi-million pound extension that was being completed just before the devastating fire in late August which destroyed the adjoining Bank Buildings.

Primark's store at Castle Junction was gutted by fire on August 28. The retailer says it plans to reopen at Commonwealth House on December 8. Pic by Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Confirming that the store will open on Saturday, December 8, a Primark spokesperson said: “Primark is committed to Belfast and we announced recently that we plan to open a store in Commonwealth House in December.

“In addition, we are hoping to open a new store in Fountain House in Spring 2019. We will share more details in due course.”

Reacting to the news, SDLP councillor Tim Attwood said: “This news is an extremely welcome development for the city and especially for the Primark staff who have been commuting to other stores across Northern Ireland since the blaze destroyed the Bank Buildings, which was home to Primark’s flagship Belfast store.

“Belfast City Council will continue to support businesses in the city centre after the devastation caused by the Primark blaze.”

The local authority recently approved Primark’s application to begin conservation works at Bank Buildings, which could see the safety cordon around the burnt out property reduced within a matter of weeks – welcome news for the many businesses that have been suffering due to reduced footfall in the area since the fire.

