Primark opens second store in Belfast city centre creating 70 new jobs

Primark today opened a new store in Belfast which has allowed the retailer to expand its offering in the city centre while in the process creating 70 new jobs.

The new store is located in Fountain House in the former New Look premises at Donegall Place, not far from the long-established Primark outlet at Bank Buildings which was devastated by fire in August last year.

Following the blaze and the subsequent closure of parts of the city centre Primark was able to reopen at Commonwealth House on Castle Street at the start of December.

Four months on and the store has increased its Belfast footprint further still.

A spokesperson for Primark said: “This store opens in addition to Primark’s store on Castle Street, and has created over 70 new jobs for the local area.

“The new store showcases three floors of fashion over 24,000 square feet of retail space and features the latest trends in menswear, kidswear, home and luggage, whilst womenswear, accessories and beauty ranges will continue to be offered in our Castle Street store.”

Meanwhile the remaining two businesses that have been closed since the fire at Primark could be open again by June.

The two businesses still closed are restaurant City Picnic in Castle Street and Tesco in Royal Avenue.

Fashion retailer Zara returned to the high street last month after being closed for eight months.

Further reductions are expected to the safety zone to allow buses to pass through the area in June.