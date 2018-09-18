Primark to give £1/2 million to traders’ support scheme

Primark is to inject £500,000 into the support fund established to help traders in the wake of the blaze that destroyed its store at Bank Buildings last month.

As the cordon around the burnt out shell continues to impact the retail life of the city, the firm restated its commitment to the city centre and said it was its intention to be “back up and trading again as soon possible”.

“As well as re-establishing a high street presence in the city, Primark is committed to supporting the business community affected by the fire,” the firm said in a statement.

“Primark will be donating £500,000 to Belfast City Council’s recovery programme as a gesture of goodwill.

“The Council will manage the distribution of the recovery fund to those local businesses impacted by the fire.”

Fourteen businesses remain closed as a result of the cordon and many more are suffering a loss of trade due to the lack of access through the critical junction.

The main concern of traders is the warning that the cordon could remain in place until the new year with the inevitable ompact on Christmas trading.

In the statement, the firm said it had been focused on the welfare of staff while working with the authorities regarding its “on-going commitment to businesses and the wider community in Belfast”.

“As you can appreciate, we are at the early stages on this and will confirm details as soon as possible.

We hope that this will assist the on-going efforts to drive footfall into the city centre.

As we progress our plans, we will continue to work with the authorities in Belfast. We would like to thank people once again for their on-going support.”

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “This is a very welcome announcement from Primark and will contribute to the wider City Recovery Investment Fund, which the Council is currently establishing, and which will be considered by members of the Council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee on Friday (Sept 21).

“Primark is very keen to support small businesses in the city centre – in particular those that have been severely impacted by the fire. The company has asked Belfast City Council to distribute this funding on its behalf.

“Belfast City Council is developing a City Recovery Investment Programme which includes immediate, medium and longer term proposals to support businesses, re-establish and sustain high levels of trading the city centre in the lead up to Christmas and beyond, increase connectivity across the city centre, ultimately ensuring the city’s economic resilience. The contribution made by Primark will be an important part of that overall programme delivery.”