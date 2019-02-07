Prime Belfast waterfront development site offered for sale

A prime riverside development site opposite Titanic Belfast has gone on the market.

Dubbed Plater’s Yard, the site is scheduled for hotel and residential development 10 minutes from the city’s retail and entertainment centre.

The land falls within Titanic Quarter’s Phase II outline planning permission and full planning permission has also been granted for 2 hotels with a total of 270 bedrooms and 152 apartment homes, along with 12 commercial units and almost 400 underground car parking spaces.

“We are delighted to bring Plater’s Yard to the market,” said James Eyre, commercial director at Titanic Quarter.

“This is an excellent opportunity for developers to participate in the overall regeneration of Titanic Quarter, which has been hugely successful to date. During the past decade over £425 million has been invested in Titanic Quarter, which is now home to over 100 national and international organisations. 20,000 people work, live and study here daily, while over 1 million people visit Titanic Quarter every year.”

Graeme Johnston, property director for Belfast Harbour said: “In the past decade the area has transformed into one of the city’s key tourism, leisure and residential destinations. Plater’s Yard planning enables a wide mix of uses and provides an excellent opportunity to participate in Belfast’s ongoing growth. The site offers excellent opportunities for those seeking to locate in one of Europe’s most significant waterfront locations.”

David Wright, director of commercial agents CBRE, responsible for marketing the site, said: “Just a short, 10-minute, walk from Belfast city centre, the site has a prime development location and presents the opportunity for a unique residential and hotel development with panoramic waterfront views.

“Plater’s Yard will be a further asset to Belfast’s business, conference, leisure, residential and heritage tourism growth.”