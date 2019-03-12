Prime landmark office development in Belfast launched at international property investment conference

Plans fo the latest Grade A office development in Belfast have been unveiled at MIPIM, the world’s largest property investment conference.

Proposals for the Mercantile were unveiled by property developer Killultagh Estates at the start of the three-day event in Cannes.

The building will occupy a prominent site at 5 Donegall Square South in Belfast city centre, and will comprise 73,000 sq ft (NIA) of Grade A office accommodation across eight upper floors.

There is a further 10,000 sq ft available on the ground and lower ground floors which would be suitable for restaurant and leisure space.

Construction commenced in January this year, with target completion set for Q3 2020.

“We are thrilled to launch our new scheme on an international platform at MIPIM 2019,” said Brendan Boyd, a director at Killultagh Estates.

“The Mercantile is a great example of high-end, modern Grade A office accommodation, and given its prime city centre location, it will provide an unrivalled occupier experience.”

Having become the first developer in Northern Ireland to secure a gold-level WiredScore rating for The Linenhall building in Belfast city centre, The Mercantile is poised to become the first development in Northern Ireland to achieve a platinum-level WiredScore rating, as well as being one of the very few developments targeting BREEAM ‘Excellent’ rating.

Mr Boyd continued: “Achieving platinum Wiredscore and BREEAM ‘Excellent’ certification demonstrates our willingness to respond to both local and international office occupier demands and needs, and sets a benchmark across other developments throughout the city.”

Commercial property agencies Colliers International and Lambert Smith Hampton are joint letting agents on the development.

Ian Duddy, drector at Colliers International, added: “The commencement of construction of The Mercantile is great news for Belfast.

“The absence of speculative office development in the city has created a supply side shortage of office space, and Killultagh Estates’ well conceived development plan will undoubtedly be well received by the market.

“The strength of the commercial location and attention to detail in design has already attracted significant interest from both local and international occupiers who are seeking to make a statement about their presence in Belfast.”