Protest camp considered as battle to save historic bridge gathers pace

Belfast residents fighting to retain a historic bridge which is under threat from a proposed Translink expansion have said they are considering whether to set up a protest camp.

A parade was held in Belfast last Saturday (December 1) as part of a long-running campaign to save the Boyne Bridge, which is located in an area where Translink plans to upgrade and extend the Europa bus station and Great Victoria Street railway station at a cost of £175 million. The planning application is currently awaiting a decision.

An aeriel view of the Weavers Cross neighbourhood

Billy Dickson, who is leading the fight to save the bridge near Sandy Row which was reconstructed in 1936 but dates back nearly 400 years, said: “We have continually stated that the 1936 bridge with all its incorporated history must be preserved and incorporated into whatever future plans are finally agreed for the hub area.

“It is an important part of the landscape of Belfast, just as the 1899 Bank Buildings is to the heart of Belfast. A building which has not been demolished despite a loss of millions in trade.”

Billy added: “We have been writing letters and putting forward alternatives to Translink’s proposals without any resources.

“We believe it is a contravention of Gunning principles which state that alternatives should be regarded with same weight as the proposals.

“There is a public duty to ensure that those with alternatives and amendments to Translink’s £175m transport hub be given sufficient resources to properly challenge the current plans. It’s not fair as far as we’re concerned.”

Billy said: “The present consultation process, lacks in our view, transparency, openness and fairness and should be replaced by a public body that will ensure that it meets all the these requirements.

“We should keep in mind that we are dealing with £175m of public money and be treated with greater seriousness and accountability.

“Finally, we would call for an urgent review as a first step in making sure that everything possible is done to produce the best possible transport hub in Belfast, incorporating all the necessary requirements for the good of the local communities, visitors and commuters and a genuine appreciation of our built heritage and history.”

Regarding the protest march he said: “We were very pleased with the turn out. We’re thinking of having another one early next year.

“It’s been suggested we have a protest camp. We’d need a portacabin of some description on site at the Boyne Bridge. It’s at an early stage. It’s one of the options we’re considering. It shouldn’t have to happen.

“I’ve had friends advising against it. I understand what they’re saying about the difficulties with the likes of the flag protest. We’ll try and learn lessons from the flag protest.

“As well as people saying, ‘don’t do it’, we’ve had people volunteering to help out.

“We have two protest songs now, I’m hoping there might be a few more. If there is we might do a CD or put together a small concert.”

A Translink spokesperson said: “A full planning application for the Belfast Transport Hub and associated development was submitted in June 2017 and is currently being assessed by the Department for Infrastructure.

“We have worked closely with a wide range of political, business and community stakeholders during the consultation phase for this project, and we will continue to do so in order to celebrate and respect the history and heritage of one of the oldest areas in Belfast.

“We welcome the support we have received from a wide range of bodies for this key project, including the CBI, IoD, Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and many others. We also welcome the support received from local businesses and community groups, including the Sandy Row Community Forum, Greater Village Regeneration Trust and Grosvenor Community Centre, as well as from local schools.

“The project promises to be a significant employment opportunity, and we continue to work alongside Belfast City Council and other bodies in order to provide training and employment options for local communities.

“The planning application was subject to a thorough and rigorous design process which attracted almost 2,000 responses, exceeding its statutory obligations in the process. If approved, the Belfast Transport Hub will improve transport and pedestrian connections to the city centre and surrounding communities, as well as enhancing province-wide and cross-border journeys, helping to fulfil Translink’s vision of making public transport your first choice for travel in Northern Ireland.”