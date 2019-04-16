Public meeting to be held over Cloghan Point development

A public meeting will be held at Whitehead Community Centre, on Wednesday April 17, starting at 6.30 pm, to discuss a planning application for Cloghan Point.

A planning application is currently being considered by Mid and East Antrim Council for the redevelopment of the existing terminal, which has been operational since 1979, to an import, storage and distribution facility, incorporating petrol, gas oil and diesel.

The development would see the arrival of international oil tankers in Belfast Lough.

The Cookstown-based LCC Group bought the terminal from AES Kilroot in a multi-million pound deal in 2017.

The company says it is “committed to continued consultation during the planning application submission phase with both the regulatory bodies and local residents”.

The company will not be represented at the meeting.

Elected representatives have been invited to attend.

The organisers will be asking those present to consider the potential impact of the development with a film being shown and the community’s response to proposals.

A spokesperson for Cloghan Point Holdings stated: “The existing terminal retains the necessary licences to operate and any new licensing conditions required to maintain both safety and the environment will be implemented by the operator.”