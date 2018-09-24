Publishers in hot pursuit of locally made children’s TV show Pablo

Paper Owl Films, creators of the ground-breaking Northern Ireland-made children’s TV series Pablo, has confirmed it is in discussions with several major publishers to bring the animated phenomenon into print.

Earlier this year the Belfast based production company appointed Ingrid Selberg, MD of Ingrid Selberg Consulting Ltd. to explore a range of new licensing and publishing opportunities to expand Pablo’s brand reach and impact in new markets.

Pablo is the first-ever TV programme to feature an all-autistic core cast.

Launched in the UK and Ireland on CBeebies and RTÉJr. last autumn, the successful series has taken the world by storm, headlining children’s TV schedules on international networks including NBC Universal Kids, Canada’s CBC, Australia’s ABC, and Discovery Latin America.

Pablo tells the story of a smart and resourceful five year old boy with autism who uses magic crayons to create an imaginary ‘Art World’ populated by animal characters who help him handle everyday situations in a novel way.

The announcement comes as Pablo creator and director of Paper Owl Films, Grainne McGuinness, addressed The Bookseller Children’s Conference in London on Monday.

“Ultimately, Pablo is about creating a higher level of empathy amongst children for those who see the world in different ways,” she said.

“Pablo is going to be a major part of the future of children’s television and learning. It’s an authentic narrative which has grown out of real experience and need and we are excited to see how that longevity can be enhanced through a publishing partnership.”