Qatar-based company selects Northern Ireland for European base

Qatar-based consulting company Excelledia has opened its first European base in Northern Ireland.

Specialising in business performance including ISO Management Systems & Business Frameworks, Excelledia helps organisations become more efficient and profitable by providing best practices in process and is the brainchild of CEO Muhamed Farooque.

The company’s decision to locate its European research-based Digital Innovation Centre in Lisburn Enterprise Organisation was first announced in April by Invest Northern Ireland.

The agency is providing support to the company to help create the new jobs.

Mr Farooque commented: “In order to be operational in the UK and Ireland, Excelledia has established a research-based Digital Innovation Centre in Lisburn focusing on Business Performance Management. The centre will be using Artificial Intelligence as one of the key inputs for all the technology innovations and solutions developed.

“Based on the initial market research keeping the business support, forward thinking and technology adoption as the key criteria, the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council area was top of the list for our European base. This was proven right when we met the council’s Economic Development Team to discuss bringing the business to Lisburn. We have also identified resourcefulness and international support as the other major advantages of being there in the city.”

Chairman of the council’s Development Committee, Alderman William Leathem, said he was delighted that Excelledia chose Lisburn Castlereagh for its new innovation centre.

“This reflects the confidence that international firms have in what we can offer. I hope that this investment will act as a catalyst for future investment in the ICT service sector here which is recognised as an important sector in promoting economic growth,” he said.

“Having recently received news of Westminster’s commitment to provide £350 million to support economic development projects across the six partner councils as part of Belfast Region City Deal, companies like Excelledia will also be able to tap into significant investment for proposed digital infrastructure projects, such as e-SERC Centre for Excellence in Innovation and Entrepreneurship which will improve the skills and knowledge of the local workforce in this digital era.”

Aisling Owens, CEO of Lisburn Enterprise Organisation welcomed Excelledia to the centre, saying: “We would like to welcome our newest licensee, Excelledia NI, on the occasion of their official opening and wish them every future success.

“We encourage local and international businesses to avail of the flexible workspace and incubation accommodation that we have available on the Ballinderry Road. Our latest Grade A Office development provides a high spec environment combined with high tech connectivity and fibre to the premises. Having opened earlier this year following an investment of £1.8 million, 75% of the new office space has already been secured by an exciting mix of new and existing businesses, including IT companies and firms working in the creative industries.”

Excelledia plans to sell their latest software product ‘isorobot’ to public entities (city councils and other major government organisations), large corporations and SMEs based in Northern Ireland, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England.