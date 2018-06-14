QUB opens £7.5m advanced manufacturing tech facility

Queen’s University Belfast has opened a £7.5 million the-art advanced manufacturing technology facility, aimed at creating more competitive supply chains through increased productivity.

Details of the facility were announced at the university’s ‘Manufacturing Beyond the Horizon’ conference.

The collaborative investment is one of the biggest to take place in the province backed by the university, the Government and Northern Ireland industry partners.

Based at the NI Technology Centre at Queen’s, the new facility is part of the Centre for Intelligent Autonomous Manufacturing Systems (i-AMS), a pioneer research programme leading innovation in new technologies for advanced manufacturing and which was also officially launched at the conference.

“I am delighted to announce the opening of our £7.5m advanced manufacturing technology facility,” said professor Mark Price, pro-Vice-Chancellor for the Faculty of Engineering and Physical Sciences at QUB.

“It will provide key support to our new pioneer research programme i-AMS. Both are open for business and are already making a difference to the advanced manufacturing community in Northern Ireland and the UK.

“This is a great example of industry, government and academia working in partnership to move Northern Ireland forward.”

Through i-AMS, interdisciplinary researchers are working together to tackle challenges within industry and helping to make Industry 4.0, the new industrial revolution, a reality.

“As a key partner to Northern Ireland companies, we are delighted to open this facility which will drive forward advanced manufacturing,” said NITC head Colm Higgins.