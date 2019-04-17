Rat is crushed to death in N.I. restaurant - customers hysterical and standing on chairs

There were hysterical scenes at a well known Northern Ireland restaurant on Tuesday evening after a rat was crushed to death in full view of customers after it came into contact with diners.

The incident happened in the Ramore Wine Bar in Portrush, Co. Antrim

A screen shot taken from the video just moments before the rat ran up the leg of one diner.

Alexs Wallace was enjoying a meal with friends when she claimed the rat landed in her lap.

"The rat went on my lap," said Alex.

"A rat was first spotted in the ceiling and was the hit down by a man with two brushes.

"It then ran all over the floor and us before it’s tail was caught under my chair and its head was stamped on."

Alexs' friend, Stephen Houston, described the way in which the rat was killed.

"Trapped by the tail under the chair, the man stood on the rat. Blood spurted onto the floor. The room howled."

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said they are aware of the incident and confirmed Environmental Health Officers had started an investigation.

The Ramore Wine Bar declined to comment when contacted.