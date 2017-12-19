Recruitment agency out to bridge the IT gap

IT and technology recruitment specialist, Graffiti Recruitment has opened a new office in Belfast, as part of a recent growth programme to enable the company to fill IT specific jobs and bridge the current skills gap facing the province.

With research suggesting one in four jobs in the IT and technology market is not being filled, the firm is aiming to address this shortfall and tap into the rich IT skills resource.

Part of the entrepreneurial community based at Innovation Factory on the Springfield Road, Belfast, the recruitment firm recognises the growing opportunities created in Northern Ireland by ongoing investment in emerging technologies.

To tackle the skills gaps, Graffiti has also begun working closely with the education sector and outreach groups to ensure children are well informed on career choices from an early age.

“Twenty or 30 years ago, young people were influenced a lot more by their parents, who often encouraged them to aim for jobs such as doctors, nurses, teachers, professions that were considered ‘good jobs’ before the onset of the internet and technology boom,” said MD Julie McGrath.

“As a result, we now find there is a shortage of IT and technology professionals – a sector which is growing rapidly, and offers exciting career prospects.

“We are delivering various programmes that with help educate and influence children on the current jobs trends and developments in technology.

“Knowing what jobs are available and how the market place will develop overtime will help open their eyes to jobs that are in demand.”

While the firm had already given careers advice to 15 and 16-year-olds, she said it there was a need to help educate children from as young as six and seven.

“Recognising and encouraging children’s interest in STEM subjects from an early age will allow them to be well informed as they develop through their education and into employment.”