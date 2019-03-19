Recruitment resource matching emerging talent with leading companies

Northern Ireland’s first dedicated resource designed to connect emerging graduate talent with leading companies has been launched in Belfast.

Radar has the support of leading international and local homegrown businesses including EY, Herbert Smith Freehills, Fin TrU, Musgrave, Bazaarvoice, Autoline, Flanagan Flooring, Brett Martin, FSCom, Ortus, Muldoon & Co Accountants and Helios IT.

The new platform, developed by leading professional recruitment company Abacus Talent Group, aims to become the ultimate career resource centralised in one site, transforming the graduate recruitment market in Northern Ireland by bridging emerging talent with local employers.

For graduates, Radar provides a free dedicated tool to access vital information on companies and sectors to match their specific career interests, with tailored alerts for each individual. It enables them to discover information about local sectors with hiring demands and skills shortages, helping inform decision-making in a range of areas from exam choices to placements.

It also provides detailed information on specific local businesses from background information to the benefits offered, new jobs and top tips. Radar incorporates articles, blogs, videos and podcasts to help graduate career development.

A widespread marketing campaign, kicking off today is encouraging graduates across Northern Ireland to sign up to the free of charge career resource.

Alan Braithwaite, Radar Managing Director, commented: “There has been an extremely strong response to Radar from local employers who will benefit from a captive audience of emerging talent from across Northern Ireland.

“We expect it to be particularly attractive for final year students at local universities and further education colleges but it is packed full of useful career resources and advice from many of Northern Ireland’s leading companies so will be of value to undergraduates and school pupils considering their career options.”