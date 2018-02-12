Residents urged to shape Carnfunnock expansion masterplan

Increased caravan and camping capacity and expanded activities are among improvement proposals for Carnfunnock Country Park now out for consultation.

Mid and East Antrim Council wants to hear the views of both citizens and visitors on revitalisation plans for the popular attraction on Coast Road, Larne.

The survey is part of an eight-week consultation taking place to help feed into a draft masterplan for the park to invest, redevelop and improve services.

Carnfunnock Country Park plays a vital part in the borough’s tourism offering and this initiative aims to make it a high performing and compelling destination.

The public are invited to attend a drop-in session to view draft plans for the area on Tuesday, February 27 at Ballygally Community Hall from 5.15pm to 8pm.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough, Cllr Paul Reid said: “Carnfunnock is a wonderful natural asset and I look forward to seeing the area redeveloped in a way which is in keeping with the natural beauty of the surrounding area.

“I would be delighted to see investment in the caravan park and camp site to enable the park to accommodate more bookings. I also look forward to council expanding the range of facilities and activities available so that we can enhance the visitor experience.

“Investment in Carnfunnock opens up opportunities to create a unique experience for locals and visitors to the borough, working with the core asset of our countryside and natural heritage.”

As part of the community planning process, council says it is keen to ensure ideas for the park are representative of the needs of residents in the area. They are therefore urged to get involved in the consultation by completing the short survey: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Carnfunnockmasterplan

For more information or hard copies of the survey, which went live on Monday, contact council’s Parks Department on E: parks@midandeastantrim.gov.uk or T: 028 9335 8279.

For more information and to keep up to date, you can go to www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/parks