RoI software provider brings 85 jobs to Belfast development hub

A Republic of Ireland based business is to create 85 new jobs in Belfast as it establishes a development and support hub for a new product line.

The Cork based business, Teamwork.com, is set to recruit 55 developers and 30 technical support staff over the next three years.

Teamwork.com is a Software as a Service (SaaS) provider, creating online business applications to make teams around the world more efficient and organised.

It lists some of the world’s most influential companies as clients, including Disney, Spotify and Netflix.

Announcing the new investment, Invest NI chief executive Alastair Hamilton said the business already had 22,000 customers around the world, with ambitions to grow this further by introducing new products to its portfolio.

“The new development centre will be key to helping the company achieve this growth.

“As well as software developers, a specific customer support team will be based in Belfast to provide technical and knowledge support to customers on both new and existing products.”

Over the past five years, he said the province’s software development sector had seen 30 companies choosing to set up dedicated centres here.

“I am pleased that Teamwork.com has chosen to join this growing number of businesses drawn here by the talent of our people,” he added.

Invest NI has offered £680,000 in support for the project which will contribute more than £3.2 million annually in wages to the Northern Ireland economy.

Teamwork CEO Peter Coppinger said the project marked an important milestone for the firm.

“We are hugely excited about scaling our team in Belfast.

“For a high-growth technology company such as ours, we have to prepare for the future and possible opportunities, especially with all the uncertainty around Brexit.

“Being in Northern Ireland will ensure we can tap into the great talent pool on offer and access the UK market in the future.

“We’ve started the recruitment process and we have a small team of eight people in place.

“We’ll be hiring another 20 in the coming months and we’re looking forward to building out the team here.

“This will be our largest location outside of Cork and we’re excited to build momentum in our Belfast office. “It has been great to work with Invest NI and see this plan come to fruition.”

Teamwork.com has offices in Limerick, Barcelona, Amsterdam and Buenos Aires which were set up to support the company’s anticipated growth over the next number of years.