Ryobi showcased in The Parliamentary Review

A Carrickfergus company has showcased its success story for policymakers and industry leaders.

Ryobi Aluminium Casting UK features in the latest copy of The Parliamentary Review, which provides a platform for businesses and public sector bodies.

The September release of The Review is a highly anticipated event, marked by an annual gala evening in the House of Commons.

Founded in 1990, Ryobi Aluminium Casting UK, which has a plant at Meadowbank Road, Carrickfergus, supplies into the European car industry as a part of the Japanese multinational Ryobi Limited.

In their Review piece, they describe the company’s successful processes, key investments, and fundamental principles that have allowed for continuing growth.

David Watson, managing director, who attended the gala, said: “We were delighted to be asked to contribute to this year’s Parliamentary Review which give testament to the creativity, skill, and dedication of the whole team here in Ryobi UK.”

The Parliamentary’s Review long-time chief editor, former Member of Parliament David Curry, said: “Given the range of articles we have from organisations of all shapes and sizes, from up and down our country, this year’s Review will undoubtedly be the most comprehensive and informative yet.”

Writing in The Review, the Prime Minister says that “British politics provides ample material for analysis in the pages of The Parliamentary Review.”

View Ryobi article at http://www.theparliamentaryreview.co.uk/organisations/ryobi-aluminium-casting-uk