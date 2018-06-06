Search underway for new chief at Bryson Charitable

The search has begun for a new hand on the helm and leading not for profit operation, Bryson Charitable Group, following the announcement that CEO John McMullan is to retire in August after 33 years service.

Widely seen as an exemplar in the field of social enterprise, Bryson has been operating for more than 110 years and now employs more than 700 people staff throughout the province, the Irish Republic and Great Britain, delivering more than 23,300 services each day.

“Under John’s leadership, Bryson Charitable Group has grown from strength to strength and has continued to grow and develop innovative services to meet the needs of our customers,” said chairman Hugh Crossey.

“John has worked tirelessly to develop the positive impact of Bryson Charitable Group and leaves a great legacy, not only within the organisation but also within the wider Northern Ireland economy. He will be missed and we wish him well in his forthcoming retirement.”

Executive search firm 4c Executive has been appointed to manage the search process for the high profile position.

“This is an extremely important role which comes with the potential to make a significant impact, not only to the charity, but to our society overall,” said MD Gordon Carson.