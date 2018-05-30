Second acquisition doubles size of Tayto Group business

Just weeks after a major purchase, a division of the Tayto Group has virtually doubled the size of its business with a further acquisition.

Montagu Group, a GB based vending firm, has bought the trade and assets of three businesses from AIM listed Uvenco UK PLC; namely Uvenco Vending, Snack-in-the-Box and Drinkmaster.

The deal, agreed with the administrators to the various businesses,comes after Montagu announced the purchase of Cambridge Vending on May 14.

The move increases Montagu’s 13,000 vending machines tally by another 12,000 units effectively doubling the size of the business.

“When we recently announced the acquisition of Cambridge Vending, we were already working on this deal as we see vending and ‘consumption on the go’ as a key area of expansion for us,” said Tayto Group CEO and Montagu director, Paul Allen.

“This purchase brings us another 12,000 points of sale, giving us a total of more than 25,000 across the group.

“It also broadens our geographical reach as the company has offices in London, Newport, Blackburn, Coventry and Liskeard and franchisees across the UK.

“We are delighted with the addition of almost 200 employees to our Group and a further £15m of turnover. Our added scale and geographic growth now places us as the largest British-owned vending company.

Mr Allen said the deal also broadened the firm’s reach in terms of offer.

“Snack-in-the-Box and Drinkmaster add new complementary areas for us,” he said.

“Snack-in-the-Box is a UK-wide franchise operation, run through local franchisees who provide honesty boxes and vending machines.

“Drinkmaster manufactures and supplies sealed hot drinks such as coffee, tea, hot chocolate and soups, the sort of thing you often see on aeroplanes.

“All of these businesses have shown a real flair for innovation and pushing technological boundaries and that’s something we see as essential to our continued growth in the vending market.

“We look forward to meeting all of our new customers and building on the existing relationships they already had.”

The Tayto Group remains in the ownership of the Hutchinson family, with Montagu being established last year as a vehicle for the expansion of the rapidly expanding vending sector which now turns over nearly £50 million a year and employs almost 600 people.

The Tayto Group is the biggest UK-owned crisp and snack manufacturer, producing five million bags a day across its six UK sites.