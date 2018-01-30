Shock as Londonderry Primark store to close in April

Primark is set to close its store in Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre in Londonderry.

SDLP Councillor, Martin Reilly, said he was shocked at the news and confirmed he spoke to some of the staff affected.

“I spoke to Primark staff earlier today about the decision to close their Lisnagelvin store later this year,” said Colr. Reilly.

“Disappointing for them as well as for Waterside shoppers. Will be in touch with Management about support for existing staff members,” added Colr. Reilly.

It has been reported that the store will shut in April.

More to follow.