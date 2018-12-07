Shop Carrickfergus app showcased for bloggers

Some of Northern Ireland’s top bloggers have heard how Carrickfergus traders have embraced technology to boost footfall.

The Bloggers’ Brunch was led by Carrickfergus Town Centre Partnership with the support of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

The Bloggers' Brunch at Ownies Bar Bistro.

At the heart of the discussion was the use of the ‘Shop Carrickfergus’ app, which has recently been updated and now features a directory section, the latest deals, Wi-Fi spots and upcoming events in the town.

The Mayor, Councillor Lindsay Millar, said: “I was delighted to attend the Bloggers’ Brunch in Carrickfergus, at which the Shop Carrickfergus App was showcased to a number of Northern Ireland’s leading social media influencers and personalities.

“I am really impressed by the app. It is a fantastic way to keep the public up the date with the very latest news, offers and goings on in the town – and best of all, it’s free.”

The Shop Carrickfergus app is free and available to download on Apple or Android.