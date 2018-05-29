Skills base creates 75 jobs as Boston software firm picks Belfast for growth

Boston-based Bamboo Rose, a leading software platform connecting the retail community, is to create up to 75 new roles in Belfast with a new development centre.

The company develops software solutions specifically for use in the retail industry, providing a B2B ecosystem that connects a worldwide community of buyers and sellers.

Some key customers include Debenhams, Boots, Dunelm and GAP.

The firm is the latest of many US companies, particularly from Boston, to be attracted to the province by the availability of highly skilled workers and a growing reputation as a world-leading technology hub.

“We have a growing number of customers in Asia and Europe, and a developing base in Africa and the Middle East,” said CEO Sue Welch.

“As we expand our global presence, the Belfast centre will support our customers across Europe and drive innovation across the company.

“The bulk of the roles in Belfast will focus on software development and engineering.

“By tapping into the vast talent pool here, we will be able to test and develop new products and enhancements to our existing platform.

“This will help us drive forward our growth plans and create better software to connect the international retail community.”

Welcoming the firm, Gary Hanley, Senior VP North Americas for Invest NI, which has offered the company £525,000 in support towards the new roles said: “Bamboo Rose has some of the biggest retail brands as its customers.

“It provides a digital B2B platform that helps retailers develop and deliver new products, with features such as a virtual showroom, order management and global sourcing tools.

“The development centre in Belfast will include roles in software development and professional services support.

“With above average salaries this investment by Bamboo Rose will deliver nearly £3m annually in wages to the Northern Ireland economy.”