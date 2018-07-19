Skills shortage ‘now chronic’, warn business leaders

The shortage of skilled workers has reached record levels, with firms having to hire contractors or self-employed people to fill staffing gaps, a study shows.

The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) described the skills shortage as “chronic” but said companies were embracing flexible working arrangements in a bid to retain employees.

A survey of 1,000 businessmen and women showed that one in four was investing in recruitment and training, while almost as many were building links with local schools.

Jane Gratton of the BCC said: “Access to people and skills is a top priority for employers and firms are doing everything they can to recruit, retain and upskill their workforce.

“Increasingly, employers are embracing flexible working practices as a sensible way to retain staff who need to balance work with family and other commitments.

“Amid rising upfront costs for businesses, it is crucial that innovative ways are found to motivate staff.”