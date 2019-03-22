SONI staff in ballot over strike action

Staff at the business responsible for Northern Ireland’s electricity transmission grid have voted to take industrial action, up to and including strike action the union Prospect has confirmed.

The union, which represents nearly 2,500 workers in Northern Ireland, balloted members currently in dispute over pay.

Workers at the EirGrid owned company have not received an annual pay award since 2015, it said, adding that previous offers by the company have been overwhelmingly rejected.

More than 100 staff were balloted over their support for strike action and action short of strike with 90% of respondents voting in favour. to support it.

The union said action is likely to start in April, unless there is a breakthrough in negotiations.

“SONI have failed to make a meaningful offer to members to date – offers have been derisory,” said Prospect negotiations officer Angela Moffatt.

“SONI have been awarded monies by the Utility Regulator to pay RPI increases annually to staff. They have admitted they are under budget on salaries. They have been in profit during the period.

“There is no excuse for the current situation. Their behaviour in prolonging the dispute is reckless and cavalier.

Ms Moffatt said steps had been taken to ensure any action does not harm the safety of the public, but warned sh was concerne about the potential for “disruptive impact”.

“Unless they change tack and fast, we are heading into a prolonged period of industrial action. This will have negative impacts on Northern Ireland at the worst possible moment,” she said.

SONI general manager Robin McCormick said the action was “regrettable”.

“SONI has also made what we feel is a fair pay offer which has been rejected by the union.

“We want to emphasise that we are keen to continue engagement with Prospect and to work through the offices of the Labour Relations Agency in order to reach a satisfactory outcome for all involved.

“The offer of independent arbitration remains on the table and we call on the Prospect Union to withdraw the industrial action notice and to accept our offer of talks through the LRA.”