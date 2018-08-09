South West firms launch welding academy

Four local companies have joined forces to offer 12 trainees the opportunity to become skilled in welding.

The seven week pre-employment Skills Academy supported by the Department for the Economy’s Assured Skill programme will be delivered by South West College at their Dungannon Campus. After five weeks of college training, participants will then undertake a two week placement at one of four companies: Nugent Engineering, Mallaghan Engineering, Terex GB Ltd and Strickland Ireland.

“This pre-employment Skills Academy will provide participants with the skills needed to become a welder while also providing them with valuable work experience allowing them to gain an insight into the role,” said Ann Williamson, head of employer skills at the Department for the Economy.

“The Engineering sector is hugely important to the local economy.”

Academy participants will receive £150 weekly training allowance. Upon successful completion of the training and company placement, trainees will be interviewed for a position with one of the companies.

“Engineering is a major sector of employment in the south west region,” said Ciaran McManus, head of industry and training at SWC.

“The college is committed to working in partnership with local employers to help them attract, develop and nurture new talent. This new pre-employment Skills Academy is an example of this commitment and is a great opportunity for local people to gain new skills and a potential offer of employment.”