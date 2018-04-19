Staff under pressure to work overtime study claims

Almost two out of five people work late, with a culture of presenteeism encouraged by bosses.

Research by the totaljobs website found that one in three employers looked down on staff who left work on time.

Computer workers, human resources staff, accountants and teachers were among those most likely to work overtime, according to a survey of 1,000 workers and 250 employers.

Workers in cities such as Birmingham, Nottingham, Newcastle, Leeds and London had the biggest “presenteeism problem”, said the report.

Younger workers were most likely to feel pressured with three out of five 18 to 34-year-olds worrying their boss or colleagues might think they were not working hard enough if they left on time.

Group marketing director Martin Talbot said: “Presenteeism is becoming an ingrained part of British company culture, but working longer hours does not necessarily lead to greater output.