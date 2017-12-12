Strabane business to create 83 jobs in £7m expansion plan

Strabane-based manufacturing business Fabplus has announced plans to double its workforce and its turnover with 83 new staff.

The company, which creates prefabricated pipework for use in fire sprinkler systems has invested £7 million expanding its factory space, storage and R&D facilities, and new production facilities with support form Invest NI.

Its equipment is installed in industrial commercial and public buildings throughout the British Isles and the firm is now embarking on a three-year plan for expansion into mainland Europe and Scandanavia.

Recruitment plans include new management roles and 70 new production staff. Invest NI has offered the company over £786,000.

“This is an ambitious, three year expansion plan which is designed to move our operations to a scale which can compete in the global marketplace,” said Darren McGavigan, director of Fabplus.

“Extending the factory by 48,000 sq ft will increase our production capacity and improve factory workflow. Adding breadth and depth to the management team will also introduce additional expertise into the business while implementing our innovative new processes will consolidate our market leading position with new and existing customers.”

Speaking following a visit to the company, Invest NI chief executive Alastair Hamilton said: “Fabplus is an established family business in Strabane which has experienced considerable growth over the last five years.

“The company has been working in partnership with Invest NI during this time and developed a strong competitive advantage in the UK marketplace.

“Its latest investment is a significant boost for our construction sector, the North West region and more broadly Northern Ireland’s manufacturing base, which has been facing commercial challenges in other areas.

“The 83 new jobs being created by 2019 will generate £1.7m annually in additional salaries to the local economy and take total employment at the firm to 138 people.

“Fabplus wants to take advantage of growth opportunities in mainland Europe and Scandinavia and is utilising our help and expertise to invest in the resources, capabilities, training and R&D needed to help achieve its objective.”

The family business is subsidiary of Mechanical Pipework Fabrication Limited (MPF), based in Lifford in the Republic of Ireland.