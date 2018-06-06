Take power from capitalists who have ‘rigged the system’

Environment Secretary Michael Gove has warned that unless the “failure” of the capitalist system is addressed, it will fuel the rise of populist movements opposed to the free markets which have driven economic growth in the past.

In a wide-ranging speech to the Policy Exchange think tank, he said reform is essential to take power away from a small group of “crony capitalists” who have “rigged the system”, and to encourage innovation and investment.

Mr Gove, who is seen as a potential successor to Prime Minister Theresa May, said that, since the global crash of 2008, the outlook had grown “darker” for the majority of people - particularly the young and those with low skills.

“It is imperative we address that failure honestly and unsparingly, determined to identify where, and how, we have gone wrong, because, unless we rescue and re-invigorate capitalism, then we will find the engine which has generated so much of mankind’s progress either stalls or moves into reverse,” he said.

“Economic power has been concentrated in the hands of a few and crony capitalists have rigged the system in their favour and against the rest of us. Over recent decades, debt has fuelled growth in an unsustainable fashion - indeed growth has been built not just on irresponsible levels of borrowing but an unsustainable approach towards natural resources.

“Our politics, culture and regulatory models have worked against innovation, indeed have been pushed in that direction by powerful incumbents. Many of our fellow citizens, especially those without the qualifications and connections to work the existing system, have seen less and less value placed on their work and themselves.”