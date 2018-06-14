Tayto Group acquires the Real Pork Crackling Company

Snack giant the Tayto Group has made another advance into the UK market with the acquisition today of the The Real Pork Crackling Company in Tamworth, Staffordshire.

The deal, carried out for an undisclosed sum, is the latest addition to the Tayto portfolio which also contains household names such as Golden Wonder, REAL Crisps and Portlebay Popcorn.

Tayto Group CEO Paul Allen

As well as producing pork scratchings, the business owns several leading brands, such as Golden Pork Crunch and is listed in independents and multiples across the UK and Ireland, including ASDA, Co-Op, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s.

Former owner Chris Cunliffe will continue to lead the business as well as taking on a wider role as chief operating officer for pork products within the Tayto Group.

“This acquisition is an excellent fit for Tayto Group,” said Tayto CEO Paul Allen.

“We are both family-owned businesses and share a lot of the same values and ethos. “It gives us a great brand to add to our portfolio in a market segment which continues to grow especially with those seeking a “high in protein” snack.

“As well as producing the number one crisp and snack brand in Northern Ireland, Tayto, we also produce GB’s leading pork snack brand, Mr Porky.

“This acquisition complements that range and will help with our growth and the scale of the pork side of our business.”

The purchase also gives the firm a third GB production facility in Tamworth in addition to two pork production sites in Westhoughton and Wolverhampton, he added.

“Organic growth and planned acquisition have always been key to our development strategy and this is another phase of that plan.”

Tayto Group Ltd is now the biggest UK-owned crisp and snack manufacturer, producing six million bags a day across its six UK sites.

The company is still family-owned and based at Tayto Castle, Tandragee.

The brand portfolio includes Mr Porky, Golden Wonder, REAL Crisps, Jonathan Crisp, Portlebay Popcorn and Tayto which continues to be Northern Ireland’s number one crisp brand.