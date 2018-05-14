Tayto Group expands portfolio with vending firm

The Tayto Group portfolio of companies has grown once again with confirmation that affiliate company, Montagu Group Ltd has acquired another vending company.

The purchase of Cambridge Vending, which has a strong presence in the east of England, follows the 2017 acquisitions of LTT, NIVO, eXpresso Plus and West Country Vending Service.

The latest deal provides Montagu with an additional 1,500 vending machines located across the Cambridgeshire area, bringing the total number of machines operated across GB to more than 13,000.

“Although we are still in the early days of growth within the GB vending sector, we are making large strides, building our profile and presence rapidly within the regions,” said Tayto Group CEO Paul Allen.

“The acquisition of Cambridge Vending is an important aspect of our growth strategy through which we hope to gain a national platform.

“As a result of Montagu’s three vending acquisitions, we have acquired more than 13,000 vending machines in just over a year which, in turn, has increased the Group’s turnover substantially.

“With more than 30 years of service across the east of England, Cambridge Vending has built up an impressive customer base with strong year-on-year growth. We believe Montagu can build on this success to drive the business within this high growth economy.”

Cambridge Vending was established in 1986 and turns over around £3 million a year as an established provider of hot and cold drinks and snacks across various sectors.

The acquisition includes hundreds of machines equipped with cashless technology, an area on which the Montagu Group is focusing.

“This new acquisition will help to pave the way for further expedited growth for Montagu Group,” Mr Allen added.

The Leeds-based Montagu Group is owned by the Hutchinson family, which also owns the brand portfolio of the Tayto Group. Montagu has completed a number of major acquisitions since its inception in 2017 and now employs more than 400 people.

During the last 12 years, Tayto Group, which produces Tayto’s range of crisps and snacks at Tayto Castle, Co Armagh, has also acquired crisp and snack brands Golden Wonder, Real Crisps, Mr Porky, Jonathan Crisp and Portlebay Popcorn.

Across the firm more than five million packets of crisps and snacks are produced each day at its six UK factories.