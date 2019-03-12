Tech sector’s most influential event promises to be biggest yet

More than 3,000 delegates from the global tech community are expected to attend Digital DNA 2019, powered by PwC, in Belfast this June, the event’s organisers have claimed.

A packed schedule featuring more than 170 speakers spread across five stages amd in ecxcess of 100 exhibitors is set to make 2019 a record year according to chief executive Simon Bailie.

“This year’s Digital DNA promises to be one of the most exciting yet,” he said.

“Once again we are developing a unique line up of speakers made up of some of the giants in the local and global tech community.

“Not only will the event be a great place to learn from peers, it will also allow the local tech sector can come and collaborate, either as a business or an organisation looking to expand their reach.

“Digital DNA can provide the perfect vehicle for organisations to forge new relationships, build new partnerships or gain exposure to new sectors which would otherwise be unavailable.”

The event, which runs over two days from June 18-20 in Belfast’s St George’s Market, is powered by PwC for the second consecutive year, and will once again allow the tech sector to collaborate, expand their reach and gain exposure to new technologies.

“PwC is proud to power Digital DNA 2019 for the second year running,” said director of new ventures Seamus Cushley.

“Without question, whatever industry you’re in, your organisation must change for a digital world.

“In our 21st Global CEO Survey, 81% of respondents agree technological progress will fundamentally change their organisation and the pressure to move faster is unrelenting.

“Our business is at the forefront of this change. Digital DNA is a great opportunity to share our story with the industry and to showcase the work we’re doing to deliver the technological solutions organisations need to compete and grow.

“We look forward to hearing from others in the sector and also share our learnings with them to help the Northern Ireland technology sector blossom.”

Support for Digital DNA 2019 has been strong with Danske Bank announcing a two-year sponsorship deal to highlight its ongoing investment in digital and Tourism NI partnering with the event for the first time to showcase technology innovations in the tourism sector. Allstate, ESRI Ireland and MSC Group, as well

Other firsts for this year’s event include the participation of the Institute of Civil Engineers (ICE) which will be showcasing the technical developments in the sector.

In addition, Digitial DNA 2019 will host the BCS (The Chartered Institute for IT) IT Professionals Awards for the first time.