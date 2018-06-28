Telestack praised for diversifying success

Omagh based materials handling firm has been praised for its success in diversifying into new markets sectors as it prepares its biggest ever single order.

The deal is part of an ongoing $15 billion infrastructure investment by Oman to cater for the export requirements of its local mining, quarrying and cement industries.

Building on the success of its aggregate and mining equipment, the material handling company has successfully diversified into broader areas, recently securing over £10 million of additional business for its ship loading systems, supplying customers in the Middle East, Russia, USA, South America, Africa and Europe.

Steve Harper, Invest Northern Ireland’s Executive Director of International Business, welcomed the company’s achievements during a meeting with Telestack’s US based Group President - Aggregate and Mining International, Rick Patek at the leading show for the industry, Hillhead 2018.

“Telestack contributes significantly to Northern Ireland’s Materials Handling industry and its export success is indicative of the company’s growing, global customer base,” he said.

“Northern Ireland is a recognised centre of excellence in the design and manufacture of materials handling equipment.

Close to 20 local companies exhibited at the Northern Ireland pavilion this year at the event which is the leading exhibition for the quarrying, construction and recycling industries.

Now employing over 6,000 people, Northern Ireland’s materials handling industry manufactures more than 40% of the worlds mobile crushing and screening equipment.

Malachy Gribben, commercial director for Telestack said: “This is our tenth Hillhead and our display this year demonstrates how Telestack’s investment in new product development, coupled with input from our industry leading global dealer network, produces the most innovative and consistently reliable equipment in the material handling market.”