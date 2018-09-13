These are the Christmas jobs in Belfast you can apply for now

Christmas is still a few months away but retailers are already looking to fill a number of roles before the festive season kicks off.

Whether you want to help Royal Mail with their deliveries, work in retail or become an elf, here is a round up of some seasonal Christmas roles available in Belfast this winter.

Royal Mail, Processing post person

The Festive period is naturally a busy time for the Royal Mail as loved ones exchange Christmas Cards and gifts from across the country.

To help with the seasonal surge the Royal Mail are recruiting a number of processing post persons.The job includes various roles from unloading mail from vans to sorting parcels and letters manually or operating machinery.

The seasonal job requires shift work though, which could mean an ‘early’ (6am to 2pm for £7.83 an hour), a ‘late’ (2pm to 10pm for £9.35 an hour), a ‘night’ (10pm to 6am for £8.43) or a weekend shift (Saturday and Sunday 10pm to 6am for £9.63).

Apply here

Debenhams, Sales assistant

Debenhams department store is looking to fill a number of sales assistant positions this Christmas.

The new, temporary team members will work in customer service roles.Weekend work will also be required and the store’s extended opening hours will mean shifts during the evenings.

There are perks to the job too. Debenhams employees receive up to 25 per cent discount in store and online as well as 50 per cent off cinema tickets.

Apply here

The Entertainer, Christmas night crew member

One of Belfast's best loved toy shops, The Entertainer, is seeking staff to join their night crew.

Members of the night crew are tasked with recovering the store and ensuring that deliveries are worked so the shop floor is replenished, re-merchandised and fully priced.

Successful applicants will be paid £7.38 per hour plus Night Shift premium.

Apply here

Matalan, Christmas sales assistant

Fashion and home store Matalan is looking to fill a number of seasonal sales assistant roles.

Staff will be required to help and advise customers, ensure high standards in store and help make targets.

Based at their store on Boucher Road, the part time sales assistants will receive an hourly rate plus benefits.

Apply here

Superdug, Christmas temp

Superdrug are looking for enthusiastic, hardworking and flexible individuals to work on a temporary basis during the hectic festive period.

Temp staff are expected to be available to work flexible shifts include a competitive hourly rate, staff discount and excellent training.

Pay ranges from £5.50 to £8 per hour.

Apply here



