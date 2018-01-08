Thousands of carers missing out on valuable state pension

Thousands of carers could be missing out on valuable rights which would help them build a bigger state pension, figures obtained by a mutual insurer suggest.

Royal London said a scheme designed to help carers of disabled people build better state pension entitlement has failed to reach many of its target group, according to a response it received to a freedom of information (FOI) request.

The FOI reply received from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) indicates that 3,524 people claimed the national insurance credit in 2016/17.

An earlier estimate when the scheme was introduced said that 160,000 carers could benefit.

But the DWP pointed out that the figures the insurer refers to only cover successful claims made in 2016/17.

It said as of October 2017, more than 13,700 people were receiving carer’s credit.

Royal London and Carers UK argued there should be a more proactive approach from Government to make sure that carers take up these rights.

Royal London estimates that each year of credits would add £237 per year to a carer’s state pension, or over £4,700 over the course of a typical 20-year retirement.

Sir Steve Webb, a former pensions minister who is now director of policy at Royal London, said: “It is time for proactive communications with those who are meant to benefit so that far more people get the help to which they are entitled.”