Three great attractions on one ticket this summer

A guided tour of the dramatic Gobbins Cliff path is part of new three attractions on one ticket promotion in east Antrim.

The Department for Communities Historic Environment Division, Mid & East Antrim Borough Council and the Railway Preservation Society of Ireland have teamed up on the initiative, which will run during July and August.

Carrick Castle. ct36-097tc

Over two days people can explore Carrickfergus Castle, one of the best preserved mediaeval castles in Ireland, take a tour of the exhilarating Gobbins cliff path and get up close to locomotives past and present at Whitehead Railway Museum.

Built over 800 years ago, the castle is an imposing monument on the Northern Ireland landscape with some fascinating stories within its walls. Learn how it was besieged in turn by the Scots, Irish, English and French and how it played an important military role until 1928.

Visitors are also invited to take a journey through transport history at Whitehead Railway museum. Showcasing some of the most magnificent steam locomotives in Ireland, the museum holds the ‘Guinness Engine’, the first locomotive donated to the Railway Preservation Society of Ireland at Whitehead.

Further on up the scenic coastal route take in a 2.5 hour guided tour of the most dramatic walk in Europe along the Gobbins cliff path. Not one for the faint hearted, explore hidden tunnels under the Irish Sea, up and down rugged staircases hand carved into the cliff face over a century ago and hear about the caves that were once home to smugglers and privateers.

Explore steam train history in Whitehead. INCT 38-411-RM

Visitors can begin their experience at any of the three attractions and make their way around the remaining two over two days, on Thursdays to Sundays.

To save up to £8 on entry prices, book your ticket now on (028) 9335 8222 or visit www.discovernorthernireland.com/castlecavesandsteam