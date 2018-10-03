Three star grading for hotel ‘steeped in history and folklore’

A Carrickfergus family-run hotel has been awarded a three star grading by Tourism NI.

The Dobbins Inn Hotel received the rating under the Accommodation Grading Scheme, which is designed to give visitors a clear idea of the standards of hospitality, service, cleanliness, comfort and food which they can expect during their stay.

Centrally located in the Co Antrim town, the hotel is a listed building with many period features.

Manager Kirsty Fallis, daughter of Maureen and Derek Fallis who have owned the hotel since 1978, commented: “The Dobbins Inn Hotel is steeped in history and folklore and our family are particularly proud to be a part of that.

“First built in the early 13th Century by the Norman knight Reginald D’Aubin, historic renovations began in February of this year to investigate how much of a 14th century remains behind the now modern exterior of the hotel.

“As a family, we have worked hard to bring the proud history of this hotel back to life and to secure its place as part of the built heritage of Carrickfergus.

“We look forward to welcoming many more visitors to the Dobbins Inn Hotel in the months and years to come and hope they enjoy their stay with us.”

Cathy McCormick, Quality & Standards Schemes co-ordinator at Tourism NI, presented the plaque to the hotel. She said: “Dobbins Inn Hotel is central to the tourism offering in Carrickfergus and is perfectly situated along the Causeway Coastal Route.

“I commend Kirsty and the Fallis family for investing so much time and effort in continuing to deliver high standards for the visitor and wish them well with their ongoing refurbishment programme at the hotel.”