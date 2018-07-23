Tina McKenzie seals largest recruitment deal in Ireland as Grafton joins Staffline

Belfast businesswoman Tina McKenzie has led the largest acquisition of a recruitment business in Ireland, with the £80m turnover business Grafton Recruitment joining Staffline Group’s portfolio.

Staffline Group plc is a leading outsource company providing Recruitment, Training & HR services to both Government and commercial customers.

The company has acquired Grafton’s recruitment and HR businesses in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, which have specialised in outsourced recruitment solutions and FDI projects for more than 30 years.

Staffline Group established its new Ireland division in Belfast and Dublin under McKenzie’s direction in 2013.

Having started with only two members of staff in 2013, McKenzie led an aggressive growth strategy to reach £100m turnover within five years.

In addition to significant organic growth, McKenzie led acquisitions including Diamond Recruitment in October 2015, two training businesses in 2016, and a further recruitment business in the Republic in March last year.

Prior to this announcement, Staffline Group in Ireland included Diamond Recruitment, training business PeoplePlus NI, and Staffline Recruitment in the Republic of Ireland. With the addition of Grafton, Staffline Group in Ireland boasts a £150m turnover, 350 permanent staff, and a contracted workforce of up to 10,000 people across Belfast, Dublin, Derry/Londonderry and Cork, becoming the second largest recruitment business across the island and far exceeding targets to reach £100m within five years.

“Welcoming Grafton Recruitment to the Staffline Group is an exciting step on our journey to becoming the largest recruitment business across Ireland,” said Ms McKenzie.

“As a respected brand among employers and candidates both North and South of the border, Grafton will continue to run independently from Staffline Group companies, delivering an expert recruitment service with professionalism at the forefront.

“Having completed our fifth acquisition on the island since 2015, Staffline Group has reaffirmed its commitment to the Irish market, North and South.

“With Grafton’s acquisition, we have exceeded our ambition of a £100m turnover within five years, and we are dedicated to continued investment in the local market, allowing further growth.

“With Grafton expanding Staffline’s service portfolio across Ireland and with a tightening labour market increasing employers’ ever-changing needs, our new vision is to deliver a next generation recruitment and training service driven by best in class technology and a commitment to employers and candidates across Ireland.”