Titanic Belfast gears up for bumper 2018 with 70 jobs

Following a record-breaking 2017 and having won the World’s Leading Tourist Attraction, Titanic Belfast is to recruit 70 new frontline staff as it prepares for another busy season.

The world-class exhibition is expected to continue to go from strength to strength in 2018 and is recruiting for fixed-term contracts across the front line at both Titanic Belfast and the SS Nomadic.

“At Titanic Belfast, we value our staff as one of our key assets and reasons for success,” said chief executive Judith Owens.

“Next year, we are preparing for another strong year with more exciting developments in the pipeline.

Looking to the year ahead she said the attention earned last year was set to make 2018 busier still.

“I believe that 2018, with the recent Lonely Planet accolade and the Rising Star Award from National Geographic, will bring greater opportunities and possibilities which will be reflected in the growth and profile of international visitors,” said Ms Owens.

“I believe the awards combined with our growing and diversifying offering, Northern Ireland will continue to provide key hooks to attract visitors and in turn will support business tourism.”

With huge investment in Belfast’s hotel infrastructure, increased air and cruise ship access, she said the increasing popularity of Belfast as a destination, married with the success of recent large scale events, which show Northern Ireland’s ‘can-do’ attitude, presence on the national and international stage would only increase.

Described by The Guardian as “an inspiring testament to the Titanic and the city that built it”, more than four million people from around the world have already visited Titanic Belfast since opening in 2012.

“At Titanic Belfast, we do not rest on our laurels. With increasing visitor numbers and global awareness of Northern Ireland’s incredible hospitality offering, we are enhancing our food and drink proposition.

“There is no doubt 2018 will be a year of opportunities and possibilities, not without its challenges, including Brexit, but I’m sure Northern Ireland will rise to meet them.”