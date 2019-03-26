Top marks for Norman

A Newtownabbey man has won the Northern Ireland CISI Chartered Wealth Manager Award for achieving the highest marks in the professional exams.

Norman Sinclair is an assistant investment manager at Cunningham Coates, Belfast’s longest standing investment management firm.

He joined the firm in 2016 with a first class honours BSc in mathematics with finance, MSc computational finance and trading following an internship with Morgan Stanley in New York.

His achievement was celebrated at the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment’s (CISI) annual dinner in Belfast recently.