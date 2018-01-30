‘Tough times’ despite rising incomes

Farm income may have risen but the increase came from a very low base the head of the Ulster Farmers’ Union has claimed.

Commenting as government figures revealed average incomes across all farm types is expected to increase from an average £21,928 in 2016/17 to £37,880 in 2017/18 (73%), UFU president Barcay Bell said many farmers farmers continue to face tough times across many enterprises.

“The Ulster Farmers’ Union welcomes the increase in farm incomes generally. This increase was due to a combination of increased output and a more favourable sterling/euro exchange rate.”

That had increased CAP payments by five per cent and the figures underline the continued importance of this direct financial support, he added.

“While we welcome the much-needed improvement, there is still considerable uncertainty around markets and support arrangements after Brexit. It is essential we get clarity on these at the earliest opportunity, particularly in relation to a possible transitional period with the EU. It is crucial that we use this welcome upturn in fortunes to plan now for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”