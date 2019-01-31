Tourism firm looks for landowner partnerships

Local alternative tourism business further.space, is calling on landowners interested in diversifying into tourism to partner with them in a new accommodation venture, which will contribute to generating £27m in tourism revenue to the UK and Ireland by 2023.

Launched last November, further.space is a new and innovative company set up to co-ordinate the provision and installation of design-led pods as tourist accommodation in unique and unexpected locations.

The start-up firm aims to establish up to 100 micro tourism business partnerships throughout the UK and Ireland and has already secured its first contracted partnerships. Its target is to deploy 500 pods in hand-picked locations over the next five years, including 100 in Northern Ireland, with landowners seeking to maximise the potential of their land through tourism.

“The island of Ireland attracts 12 million tourists annually; that equates to 72 million overnight stays,” said Peter Farquharson, further.space CEO and former founder of Habitat for Humanity Northern Ireland.

“The demand for alternative accommodation options is growing with 37% of tourists recorded as preferring non-traditional accommodation solutions including pod based ‘glamping’ experiences in unique locations.

“Our vision is to empower landowners in off-the-beaten-track locations, particularly where there are accommodation shortages, to create profitable, sustainable and low maintenance tourism businesses on their land, that has both societal and economic benefits for the entire area. We are very interested in hearing from landowners who are interested in pursuing this opportunity with further.space.”