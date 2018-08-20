Tourism NI awards Horseshoe Cottage four star grading

Horseshoe Cottage in Co. Down has been awarded a four star rating for self-catering accommodation by Tourism NI under its Accommodation Grading Scheme.

Tourism NI’s Quality Grading Scheme is designed to give visitors a clear idea of the standards of hospitality, service, cleanliness, comfort and food which they can expect during their stay.

The property is an 18th century barn conversion situated on the fringes of Strangford Lough with many of its original features still in place.

Owners Tracey and Joe Jeffery have created a relaxed and welcoming feel to the cottage. Tracey is a passionate supporter of the wide variety of food and drink available in Co Down and Joe is a landscape gardener, evidence of which can be seen in the beautiful natural stone floor and private courtyard that has been incorporated into the site.

“Joe and I are delighted to achieve a four star grading on this our first venture into the accommodation sector,” said Tracey.

“We want guests to fully immerse themselves in this idyllic location and take the opportunity to escape from their busy lives and truly relax.

“We pride ourselves on offering guests a unique taste of what it is really like to live in this part of Northern Ireland.

“We also offer a number of experiential packages, with guests given the opportunity to take part in food tours of the local area and traditional Irish bread making classes, all so that they can leave Co Down with a real appreciation of what it is that makes this place so special.”

Samantha Corr, Senior Quality Advisor at Tourism NI commented, “Horseshoe Cottage is a fabulous addition to the accommodation offering for any visitor wishing to come and explore more of Strangford Lough and North Down. The beautifully restored property offers excellent service and its owners Tracey and Joe act as wonderful ambassadors for the area of Co. Down in their promotion of local food and drink and experiences. Their offering fits perfectly with the vision of Tourism NI which is to champion the development and promotion of the Northern Ireland experience.”