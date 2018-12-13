Town centre to benefit from £300k revitalisation scheme

The Department for Communities has announced funding of £238,270 as part of a funding package part funded by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and property owners to carry out improvement works to Bridge Street and the entrance to the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh.

The Scheme will include: shop front improvements, power washing and painting, signage; refurbishment of the Bridge Street entrance to the Strule Arts Centre and festive lighting.

Director of the Regional Development Office at the Department for Communities, Damian Mulholland, said: “This investment in Omagh town centre, totalling almost £300,000, will enhance the retail environment and improve connectivity with High Street, the Ulsterbus Depot and the Showgrounds Retail Park. It will regenerate a faded area within the town which includes dilapidated and run down properties as well as improving the entrance to the Strule Arts Centre.”

Speaking about the scheme, the Chairman of Fermanagh & Omagh District Council, Councillor Howard Thornton, said: “Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is delighted to be working in partnership with Department for Communities in the delivery of this scheme. It is wonderful to see this significant and much needed investment in such a key area of Omagh town centre.

“The council is a strong advocate of working in partnership with other key stakeholders to deliver projects which make the district a quality place to live, work and visit, and together we have delivered successful schemes previously on John Street, Campsie and Old Market Place and have witnessed at first-hand the positive impact it has on the wider area. The outcomes of this scheme will bring many benefits to businesses located on Bridge Street and will also help to improve the image and experience for those shopping and visiting Omagh town centre.” Work on the revitalisation project is already under way and is due to be completed by March 31, 2019.