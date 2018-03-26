Translink trying to get more women on the buses (as drivers)

Women across Northern Ireland have been invited to try their hand at driving a bus as part of Translink’s push to recruit more female drivers.

Translink is currently recruiting for Metro, Glider and Ulsterbus drivers, with this initiative aiming to increase the numbers of women applying and raise awareness that bus driving offers many attractive benefits.

The session will also give women the opportunity to drive a bus and find out more about a career as a Translink bus driver.

More than 100 women will have the opportunity to take part in the ‘Have A Go Day’ sessions that will take place from April 10 to 12 at Nutt’s Corner Circuit, Crumlin.

Each session will provide women with practical experience of driving a bus, presentations from female Translink employees and useful advice on the recruitment process.

Clare McGowan, who has been a Translink bus driver for almost two years, said: “Bus driving isn’t something I’d say was always in my career plan but now it’s happened I love it.

“It never gets boring and every day brings new experiences; it can certainly be an entertaining job too with the mix of customers and colleagues you engage with making shifts fly by.”

She added: “Translink is a large organisation and there are lots of opportunities for career progression and job stability both of which are important to me.

“I suppose I’m also breaking stereotypes that bus driving is a male occupation – there’s no aspect of the job that women can’t deliver. All the buses are very modern and easy to drive with power-steering – I actually find it easier to reverse a bus than a car.

“I’ve actually been a real advocate for bus driving to my own family and friends – and a few have since applied.

“I’d strongly encourage women to take part in our Have A Go Days and enjoy a unique insight into a career as a bus driver,” she said.

Bus driver job applicants must be aged 21 and over, have a full car driving licence with a minimum of two years driving experience. Both full-time and part-time positions are available. Booking is essential by calling 028 9027 7880 or emailing aine.magennis@translink.co.uk